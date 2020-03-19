Country Music Special Featuring Stars From Home To Take ACM Awards’ April Slot

The Academy of Country Music will present a two-hour special on CBS next month featuring social-distancing stars performing from their homes. ACM Presents: Our Country will air Sunday, April 5 at 8 pm ET/PT.

A response to the many canceled concerts, appearances and the annual ACM Awards due to the coronavirus, Our Country will “feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists, along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history,” ACM said in its announcement. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

ACM Presents: Our Country will be broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the Country Music Awards, which were postponed and will air on CBS in September at a date, time and venue to be determined. The special is produced for television by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.