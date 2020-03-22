Click to Skip Ad
White House Correspondents’ Association Nixes April 25 Date For Annual Dinner

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Astrid Riecken/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (8771939g) Journalists stand at the presentation of the colors during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, USA, 29 April 2017. US President Donald J. Trump did not attend the Correspondents' dinner, breaking a long standing tradition. White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, USA - 29 Apr 2017
Astrid Riecken/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The White House Correspondents’ Association has canceled its April 25 annual dinner because of the coronavirus crisis.

The organization indicated that it would be looking to hold the event at a different date.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association regrets to announce that it is unable to go ahead with its 2020 dinner on April 25,” the organization said. “We will get back to you soon with our alternative date. Thanks for your support.”

The event, the annual gathering of thousands of media and political figures, was to have featured Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minaj, in a returned to featured entertainment after last year’s event was headlined by historian Ron Chernow.

That the event was being canceled or postponed is not a surprise, given that organizations already have been nixing conferences and other large gatherings slated for May.

