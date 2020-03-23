White House Correspondents Warned Of Possible Case Of Coronavirus Among Press Corps

Photo by SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10584425h) Signs on every other seat in the briefing room call for the seat to remain empty to ensure social distancing during press conferences at the White House.

The White House Correspondents’ Association said that a member of the press corps has a suspected case of the coronavirus and is advising journalists and others who were at the White House on a series of dates over the past two weeks to take precautions.

“We have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19,” WHCA president Jonathan Karl wrote in an email to members. “The individual was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. We encourage all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps.”

The member who may have the coronavirus was not identified, but Karl wrote that they have been in contact with the individual’s news organization and the White House physician.

“As we have said since this crisis began, our priority is to ensure that we can maintain a healthy pool to provide coverage of the president,” wrote Karl, who is the chief White House correspondent for ABC News.

White House reporters work in tight quarters in the West Wing, and last week seats in the briefing room were rearranged so journalists are spaced apart. The White House also has been checking the temperature of reporters as they enter daily briefings with President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force. The White House also has restricted access to the grounds to whose who have assigned seats in the briefing room or assigned workspace.