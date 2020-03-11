WGA West Suspends Non-Essential Meetings & Events Over Coronavirus, Cancels Screenings At Writers Guild Theater; Office Remains Open

The WGA West is suspending non-essential meetings and events and is cancelling all screenings at the Writers Guild Theater until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“As the situation concerning the global spread of COVID-19 continues to evolve, guild leadership has decided to take a preemptive course of action that we feel is in the best interest of the membership,” guild leaders told their members today.”

In an email to their members today, guild leaders said:

“The WGA West office is open and staff is committed to supporting the core functions and strategic campaigns of the guild without interruption. Contingency plans will be implemented should it become necessary to conduct operations remotely.

“The Board and Board-appointed committees (including the Negotiating Committees and Membership & Finance are continuing to conduct the business of the Guild. The MBA Negotiating Committee will share information via email about the upcoming negotiations. The WGA and the AMPTP are scheduled to begin bargaining on March 23rd. You can email MBA2020@wga.org with questions, or messages for the Negotiating Committee leadership. If you have questions regarding a specific event or meeting, please contact wgawest@wga.org. If you have questions or concerns about the health and safety of your workplace, contact legal@wga.org. We will update you when there are any significant developments.”

The email was signed “in solidarity” by WGA West president David A. Goodman, vice president Marjorie David and secretary-treasurer Michele Mulroney.