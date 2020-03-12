Universal Studios Theme Park Closes Over Coronavirus & “Abundance Of Caution”

The entrance to the Universal Studios lot is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

First it was Disneyland and now another Southland theme park is putting up a “Closed” sign for the month of March because of the coronavirius.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority,” said a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood this afternoon. “Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14,” they added. “The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.”

No word if Universal Orlando in the Sunshine State will be open or for how much longer. Here in the very wet and cold City of Angeles, Universal CityWalk will not be closed, the Comcast-owned company says.

The Universal and Disney theme parks’ call to close up shop for a spell come less than a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom heavily recommended no gatherings of more than 250 people in the Golden State.

As Hollywood, sporting events and significant portions of America are locking up, the City of Los Angeles took things even further with a plan to essentially close DTLA’s City Hall from the public and allow only groups of 50 or less people to meet up in city buildings and venues – not including the tourist rich LAX, right now.