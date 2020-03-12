NBC & CBS Axe Live Upfront Presentations Over Coronavirus Fears; ABC & Fox Still On, For Now

In what will likely be just the first of many in the coming hours, both NBC and CBS have pulled the plug on their live Upfronts presentations for May.

“We’ll miss Carnegie Hall and our agency dinners this year, but the health and safety of our clients and the ViacomCBS team comes first,” said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales today. “CBS has a very good story to tell, and this year we need a unique way to tell it,” added the network’s Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl as the company shifts to from its usual Carnegie Hall shindig to a video Upfront special that will posted to digital platforms on May 13.

“We’re confident that this alternate format for this year can deliver what we’ve come to expect from a CBS Upfront – entertainment, stars, strategy and the first look at our new primetime series,” Kahl sought to assure advertisers.

Facing up to scientific reality and the bottom line, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal made a similar call almost simultaneously with their broadcast rival.

“At this moment in time, we can embrace a new future that puts our audiences and our partners first,” declared Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s Chairman of Advertising & Partnerships Thursday too. “This year’s Upfront Presentation will ensure everyone’s safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season,” Yaccarino noted, on what is also close to the scheduled time frame for the July 15 launch of the corporation’s Peacock streamer.

Right now, Fox and the Disney-owned ABC still have their high wattage NYC gatherings in front of deep pocket advertisers on the calendar, as is WarnerMedia with their May launching HBO Max … but clearly discussions are being had in those boardrooms right now, if you know what I mean?