TCM Classic Film Festival Canceled As Coronavirus Spreads

The 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival is the latest casualty of COVID-19. Organizers said today that the event has been canceled amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

“Nothing is more important to TCM than the safety of our fans,” TCM said in a statement. “In light of the increasing public health concerns related to coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 [festival].”

TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz, who also serves as official host of the annual fest, delivered the news in a video posted online this morning:

TCM said “all pass purchasers will receive a 100% refund on their 2020 pass purchases.

The 11th annual event had been set for April 16-19 in Hollywood. This year’s theme was “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film,” and screenings were set for TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre and the Legion Theater at Hollywood Post 43, among other venues.

Scheduled events had included a screening of Spartacus in honor of star Kirk Douglas, who died in February, and film critic and historian Leonard Maltin had been set to receive the third annual Robert Osborne Award.

