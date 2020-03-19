Coronavirus: What Are Sky, BT, Canal Plus & Other Broadcasters Doing For Sports Subscribers As Film & TV SVODS Mobilize?

While reports are coming in of linear TV spikes due to coronavirus, the lack of live sports is proving a headache for networks and subscribers.

Many customers on social media have been asking whether there will be discounts or whether they should be charged at all for costly services largely devoid of primetime live sport.

Broadcasters have come up with different responses, some more inspiring than others.

In France, local pay TV giant Canal Plus announced this week that it will offer its service free for the next two weeks during the country’s lockdown.

Maxime Saada, chairman and CEO of Canal Plus Group, said on Twitter, “Canal Plus goes free for everyone on all set-top boxes. And for our subscribers, we are opening up the access to all our channels, Cinema, Series, Youth and Documentaries. Take care of yourselves.”

Scandinavian pay TV group Viaplay, owned by the Nordic Entertainment Group, has reduced prices across the board for its sports packages.

In the UK, leading sports subscription channel Sky Sports has said that customers will be allowed to pause their subscriptions without charge but it hasn’t offered price reductions. Sky has come under fire for the timing of a subscription increase sent to customers this month, but the Comcast-owned broadcaster has more recently said it will also offer Sky Go Extra to all our customers for free in a move to placate subs.

In Germany, Sky has said it will give all subscribers its Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment packages for free for the next 30 days.

Fellow UK sports subscription kingpin BT Sport has been less proactive so far. The service’s homepage trumpets a “feast of elite-level action including Champions League, Premier League football, Europa League, Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup rugby, UFC, WWE and much, much more”. However, in reality none of this is available live and won’t be for some time.

BT says it is working on a “revised schedule of BT Sport including live sport from overseas” but it is not currently offering customers other than those on “flexible packages” pauses or discounts.