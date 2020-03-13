Six Flags Parks & Knott’s Berry Farm Closing As Coronavirus Spreads

More theme parks are shutting their gates amid the coronavirus outbreak. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA, and all Six Flags parks — including Magic Mountain outside Los Angeles — are shutting down temporarily.

Several other parks including Disney’s in Anaheim, Orlando, France and China, already had announced that they will shutter amid the virus scare. Disneyland Shanghai resumed some operations on Tuesday, but the main park remains closed.

Knott’s will close as of March 14 through at least the end of March, but its hotel will remain open. “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe it is the right decision for our guests, associates and community,” Knott’s said in a statement today.

Out in Valencia, CA, Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed immediately until at least March 31. “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” the park said in a statement.

Six Flags CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement that all 10 of its parks nationwide are closing or delaying their openings for the season until at least March 31 (see the full list below). “As of today,” he said, “many states have declared a state of emergency and are recommending that all non-essential gatherings of large groups be postponed or canceled.”

Here is the list of Six Flags parks that will be closed:

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona

Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas

Frontier City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri

Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in Lake George, New York