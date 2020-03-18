Coronavirus: Showtime Staggers ‘Black Monday’ Episodes, Delays Premieres Of ‘Outcry’ & ‘Love Fraud’ Docuseries

With TV content pipeline starting to dry up as the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down series production and delaying post-production, networks are adjusting their schedules, trying to have the originals in the can last longer and pushing premieres of shows whose completion and delivery has been disrupted by the health crisis.

Showtime is shifting the air pattern for comedy Black Monday from two back-to-back new episodes premiering a week to one, beginning this Sunday, March 22, continuing through Sunday, April 12.

The CW and NBC already made similar moves; the CW replaced an upcoming original episode of The Flash with a repeat, and NBC will air one new episode of The Blacklist this Friday instead of the previously planned two back-to-back.

The premieres of the new Showtime docuseries Outcry (originally scheduled for April 3) and Love Fraud (originally scheduled for Friday, May 8) have been postponed for later in 2020 (exact date TBD). They join FX’s Fargo, whose fourth installment will no longer debut on April 19.

The premieres of Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and the fifth season of Billions remain on their previously announced dates, April 26 and May 3, respectively. Billions had not wrapped production when the shutdown hit; the hope is that it would be able to resume filming by June-July for an uninterrupted Season 5 run.

Among the Showtime series whose premieres are up in the air is the final season of Shameless, which was supposed to be in the summer but will certainly be rescheduled.