Coronavirus: Shanghai Disneyland Partially Resuming Operations, Main Theme Park Still Shuttered

In late January, Shanghai Disney Resort temporarily closed Shanghai Disneyland, including Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, as efforts began to contain the coronavirus outbreak in China. While the main theme park remains closed, partial operations are resuming today with “a limited number of shopping, dining, and recreational experiences available in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel,” according to a notice on the resort’s website.

This is the first step of a “phased reopening,” Shanghai Disney Resort said, as it continues to “monitor health and safety conditions and follow the direction of government regulators.”

An extensive range of measures will be in place in order to “ensure a safe and healthy experience for all guests, Cast Members and Disneytown tenant employees,” the resort said. That includes “strict and comprehensive approaches on sanitization, disinfection and cleanliness.”

Every guest entering Shanghai Disney Resort will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures upon arrival, will need to present their Health QR Code when entering dining venues, and will be required to wear a mask during their entire visit. “Guests will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants.”

China has now recorded 80,735 cases of Covid-19 and 3,119 deaths, though the rate of cases has slowed somewhat. Still, nearly all of the country’s 70K cinemas remain shuttered and there is no clear indication of when they will again open. However, authorities in Beijing recently issued safety guidelines for cinemas in order to “prepare for the smooth start of business under the conditions allowed by the epidemic prevention and control situation.” This led some to believe that theaters were being given a greenlight to re-open which was met with heated response by many on Chinese social media who said such a move was too early. As reported earlier today, the Beijing International Film Festival has been postponed indefinitely from its usual April dates.

It remains to be seen if locals will quickly venture to Disneytown or remain wary of public gatherings. For now, it appears the Shanghai Disney Resort is feeling out the situation. Each of the locations will operate under limited capacity and reduced hours. Dis in February said it anticipated a $135M hit if Shanghai Disney Resort remained closed for two months.