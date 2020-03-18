Coronavirus Precautions: Craig Melvin Co-Hosts MSNBC Show From Home; Savannah Guthrie Anchors ‘Today’ From Home Basement

UPDATE: Craig Melvin co-anchored MSNBC’s 11 AM ET newscast from his home, as he is self-quarantine as a precaution after being potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie anchored Today from her home basement, after she decided not to come into the studio because she has a sore throat.

“We are going to get through this,” Melvin told viewers, standing in a room decorated with palm-theme wallpaper. “The reality is, this is the new reality.”

“Here’s what happened: I wasn’t feeling my best. A little sore throat, some sniffles. I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we?” Guthrie said to co-host Hoda Kotb.

She said that she was following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, as well as the advice of NBC’s medical team, in staying home, even if she said that she otherwise was feeling fine.

Later, Guthrie interviewed Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who started by asking her how she was feeling. “I am feeling well enough. Thank you for asking.”

Watch @Surgeon_General’s full interview with @savannahguthrie about coronavirus testing, supply of ventilators, how long people can expect to be at home and much more. pic.twitter.com/uGbVYi8X1y — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020

Guthrie’s husband, Mike Feldman, a media consultant, served as a producer and technician in getting Guthrie set up. She had a large-screen TV as her backdrop.

Live… from my basement… this is TODAY. Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!! pic.twitter.com/HqsnH4ZmJn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who co-host the third hour of Today, have been in self-isolation as a precaution after one of the show’s staffers, a producer, tested positive for the virus. Roker did the weather from his home on Tuesday and Wednesday.