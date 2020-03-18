Savannah Guthrie To Anchor ‘Today’ From Her Home, Says It’s A Precaution Because Of Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie will anchor Today from her home on Wednesday “in an abundance of caution” because she has a sore throat.

“Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added, “This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!”

Al Roker started appearing on Today from his home on Tuesday, as he and Craig Melvin began self-isolating because a producer for the show’s third hour tested positive for the coronavirus. Roker did the weather from his kitchen, after the network’s tech team set up capability for him to broadcast from there.

Thanks to Don Tshounikas in his home, @kathrynprociv is in @30rockefellerplaza and @brianvanaken at home. I am on my iPad so NO @nbcnews crew is with me as I hang at home out and broadcast on @TODAYshow & @3rdHourTODAY . #staystrong #wegotthis pic.twitter.com/VYpRkNsXGj — Al Roker (@alroker) March 17, 2020

Melvin also appeared on Today, and said that he had no symptoms or signs of the virus.