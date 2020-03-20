SAG-AFTRA Closes Los Angeles Headquarters Until Further Notice

SAG-AFTRA has closed its headquarters in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The safety of our members and staff remains paramount,” its leaders told their members tonight.

“To minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, effective immediately, access to the SAG-AFTRA national headquarters office in Los Angeles is suspended until further notice,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White said, “All core services are fully functional and operations continue by telephone, email and digital communication.”

California Governor Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Hollywood’s guilds and unions have been limiting access to their offices, usually with only essential personnel allowed inside, and then only sporadically. But this is the first full closure, with more almost certain to come as the coronavirus shutdown continues unabated.

The union has created online resources with daily updates and information on member safety, emergency relief and links to state’s unemployment insurance websites. It also has a safety hotline, printed on the back of membership cards and member apps.

SAG-AFTRA Tells Broadcast News Reporters They Must Be Provided Hazmat Suits If Assigned To Cover Coronavirus Hotspots