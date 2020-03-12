Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ Film Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus Concerns

As the world reels in reaction to the ever-expanding coronavirus and nations like Italy and Iran grind to a halt, The Prom is being called off, for now

The Ryan Murphy helmed feature adaptation of the Tony-nominated stage musical has just shut down production on the Paramount lot, I’ve learned. The move for the Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman-led Netflix film comes out of “an abundance of caution,” a source close to the movie says.

“No one has the coronavirus, this is just being prudent with everything that is going on around the world,” another individual with knowledge of the situation stresses. As well as the revelation that Tom Hank and Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, he decision comes just hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom advised that gatherings of over 250 people in the state should be canceled or pushed back.

The plan right now is for The Prom to resume work in mid-April, though that could depend on the way COVID-19 spreads in the coming weeks around the world and in L.A. This will also likely impact production on Impeachment, as Murphy was set to shift from the feature to the last installment of FX’s American Crime Story franchise.

Among other productions currently filming on the fabled Melrose studio lot are NBC’s This Is Us and the final season of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie.

Suspending production on the Awkwafina, James Corden Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana Grande, and Andrew Rannells co-starring also follows the completion a while ago of Ian Brennan and Murphy’s upcoming Hollywood series for the streamer. On his slate, along with a second season of The Politician and Ratched, the sweeping look at post-WWII Tinseltown is set to drop on May 1.

The way things are going, there might be a lot more of us staying in and binge watching by then.