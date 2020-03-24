‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchor Robin Roberts Will Work From Home As Extra Precaution During Coronavirus Crisis

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts said that she will be working at home starting with Wednesday’s broadcast because of concerns of over catching the coronavirus given her pre-existing conditions.

On Tuesday, Roberts featured her doctor, Gail Roboz, who advised those with underlying medical conditions to take special precautions to protect themselves from the virus, as they are at increased risk.

“I heard your advice and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit and I will do like everyone else,” Roberts told her doctor. “It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers.”

Roberts had a bone marrow transplant in 2012. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later learned that she had a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome.

Other morning news personalities already have been working from makeshift studios at home. Last week, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie started co-anchoring from her basement, after she decided to work from home as a precaution because she had a sore throat. Craig Melvin and Al Roker, co-anchors of the third hour of Today, have been in self-isolation and appearing from their homes after one of the show’s producers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Roboz also advised viewers not to treat social distancing lightly. “What we need from the world is help to slow it down and take social distancing seriously,” she said.

The anchors of GMA, already spaced apart on the set, said goodbye to Roberts as she said she would be setting up a studio in her home.

“I’ll be able to keep my slippers on in the morning,” she said.