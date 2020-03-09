New York Governor: Port Authority Director Rick Cotton, Former Top NBC Universal Executive, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cotton was a longtime executive at NBCUniversal, including serving as it general counsel until his departure in 2013.

Cuomo told reporters that Cotton “has been doing a magnificent job handling the airports. JFK is one of the main airports for people coming in on those oversea flights.” He said that Cotton will be on quarantine and working from home, as will the senior team that works with him. They also will be tested.

“He has been at the airports obviously when many people were coming back with the virus,” Cuomo said of Cotton.

Cotton became executive director of the Port Authority in 2017. He previously served as Cuomo’s special counselor for interagency initiatives, serving as the point person for major infrastructure projects.

Cuomo told reporters that there are a total of 142 cases of the coronavirus in New York. He also said that the state would immediately begin producing hand sanitizer and provide it to government agencies, schools the MTA, prisons and other entities.

“To Purell and Mr. Amazon and Mr. eBay, if you continue the price gouging, we will introduce our product which is superior to your product, and you don’t even have the floral bouquet [scent],” he said. “So stop price gouging.”