Quibi Axes Its Launch Party Amid Coronavirus Fears

Punk'd and Singled Out revivals on Quibi
Quibi

Shortform digital outlet Quibi is taking a longview. The mobile streaming platform founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by CEO Meg Whitman has canceled its launch party amid the growing coronavirus threat.

The event had been set for April 5 in Culver City; the app goes live the following day.

South Korea Coronavirus
Ahn Young-joon/AP

In a statement provided to Deadline, a Quibi spokesperson said: “While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19. Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority.”

The news comes three days after Quibi unveiled the list of shows that will be available at its launch and hours after it filed a complaint in court calling for a declaration that it did not infringe on technology developed by tech company Eko.

The move is the latest reaction to the ominous spread of Covid-19, the coronavirus that has sickened more than 114,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,800. The World Health Organization has put its risk assessment at “very high” — its top level.

Variety first reported the Quibi news.

Stephen King On Coronavirus: “Not Anywhere Near As Serious” As Disease In ‘The Stand’

