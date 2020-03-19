Producers Guild Offers Dues Relief To Members Amid Industry’s Coronavirus Shutdown

The Producers Guild of America is giving a three-month extension to members who are unable to pay their dues because of the industry’s coronavirus shutdown.

“During this period, no late fees will accrue, no penalties will be applied, and benefits will continue as normal,” the guild told its members today. “We will be monitoring and reevaluating the situation as necessary.”

“First and foremost, we hope you and your family are remaining healthy and safe during these unprecedented times,” guild leaders said in a message posted on the PGA website. “We want to let you know that the PGA is here to make every effort to aide members in any way possible. Today, we are reaching out to update you on the status of our office and to offer important resources to continue to help you navigate the current uncertainty in our industry.

“The business of the PGA is continuing, uninterrupted. Offices on both coasts are operating normal business hours, with our staffs working remotely to answer calls and e-mails to further the priorities of the Guild. Annual elections for the PGA councils’ boards of delegates and officers are proceeding as scheduled. Please feel free to reach out about any concerns you may have. We are here for you and will offer our support any way we can.

“In addition to health concerns, we know the current situation is placing many of our members under financial hardship. We want to help alleviate your anxiety during these uncertain times so your focus can remain on the health and wellbeing of you and your family. We will do our best to offer important information and updates regarding potential financial relief, industry news and employment/unemployment resources.

“The PGA is a tight-knit community, and we realize that many of you may be feeling isolated and disconnected. As a way to bring people together, the Guild, its leadership, committees, councils and board members are working on ways to set up virtual meetings so we can continue to be in touch and share ideas.

“Please keep reading your Newsletters for the latest updates and resources. This is where we will be sharing information which we believe will be of value to our members. We hope you will stay informed and most importantly, stay healthy!”