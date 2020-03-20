‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Crew Member Hit With Coronavirus; Starz Spinoff Suspended Production Last Week

EXCLUSIVE: A week after two of the Power spinoffs pushed the pause button on production due to coronavirus concerns, the global pandemic has hit close to home.

A crew member on Power Book II: Ghost has been diagnosed with COVID-19, I’ve learned. Currently in a NYC hospital receiving care, the individual went into self-quarantine on March 13. That was the same day the Mary J. Blige-led spinoff and fellow franchise series Power Book III: Raising Kanan suspended production. Having entered a medical facility earlier this week, the condition of the crew member is stable, a well-placed source tells me.

The person in question was last on the Big Apple set of the Courtney Kemp-created show on March 12 for a table read. Accordingly, Starz sent out an email today to everyone who was in contact with the individual or could have likely unknowingly been in contact advising them to take precautions recommended by the CDC. The management of the studio where Ghost’s production offices are located were also appraised of the situation.

Related Story Netflix Establishes $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

In a city and state that is already going into full lockdown this weekend, a number of Ghost cast, production and crew members have gone into self-isolation from possible exposure in the interests of their health and that of others.

Starz reiterated Friday that “the health and safety of all of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority and we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals.”

The fast growing epicenter of the outbreak in America, New York City has 5,100 cases and rising of the novel coronavirus, with 35 deaths so far. That’s a jump of almost 35% in fatalities over just yesterday in a state that is starting to buckle under an overall case load expected to surpass 10,000 in coming days. There are more than almost 17,000 cases in the United States as of this morning with 230 deaths.

Executive produced by series creator and showrunner Kemp through her company End of Episode, and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, Ghost is set to premiere on the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler this summer.