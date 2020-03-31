ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ESPN tennis announcer Patrick McEnroe said on social media today that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He tweeted a video from his basement saying he “got some minor symptoms about 10 or 11 days ago” and he just got his test results back this morning after going to a drive-through testing center in New York’s Westchester County.

The news comes days after another of ESPN’s on-air personalities, NBA announcer Doris Burke, revealed that she is recovering from a bout with the disease.

McEnroe, a former pro player whose brother is tennis legend John McEnroe, serves as a match analyst for ESPN but also calls play-by-play and works as a studio host or analyst. He has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1995 and has worked a more extensive schedule since 1997. He previously worked at CBS Sports from 1996-2008.

A former Davis Cup captain, Patrick McEnroe had most of his pro tennis success in doubles play, winning 16 titles and rising to No. 3 in the world in 1993.

