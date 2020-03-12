Coronavirus: Norway, Denmark & Greece Latest Countries To Close Cinemas

Click to Skip Ad
Odeon
Richard Gardner/REX/Shutterstock

Denmark, Norway and Greece are the latest countries to close cinemas for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves come following orders from local authorities and marks the latest wave of countries to shut their cinemas following similar moves yesterday by Poland, states in India, Lebanon and Kuwait.

Major markets including Italy and China had already taken decisive action regarding the closure of exhibition circuits. Cinemas in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Hungarian capital Budapest are also understood to be closed following directives.

Norway had initially planned to restrict cinema screenings to 100 admissions but governments are updating advice to citizens and businesses on a near-daily basis. Distribution sources tell us that Sweden and Finland could soon follow suit.

Romanian authorities have told cinemas to limit screenings to a maximum of 100 people, while Irish authorities today advised businesses to do the same.

Major markets with most theaters still open include U.S., UK, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.

