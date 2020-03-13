Coronavirus Fears Shuts Down ‘Fear The Walking Dead’; ‘TWD’ Season 11 Pre-Production Pushed

It’s not quite the zombie apocalypse, but concerns over the coronavirus has taken a bite out of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and the next season of mother show The Walking Dead.

Currently in production and already set for a hiatus next week, the Colman Domingo-starring spinoff will halt for another three weeks in the abundance of caution that has spread across the whole small-screen industry over the past 48 hours. As shows and specials up and down the dial and on streamers bring down the shutters, the Austin-based FearTWD created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson is aiming to pick up around the week of April 13, we hear.

As FearTWD hits the COVID-19 pause button, pre-production on Season 11 of the Georgia-filmed The Walking Dead will also get pushed in the name of health safety. AMC says TWD will give actual physical production on the show a shove of about three to four weeks down the calendar. The writers’ room on the Angela Kang-showrun series will remain open, with scribes working remotely on the upcoming season.

Additionally, the yet to debut Kevin Can F*** Himself will also delay pre-production on its opening season for about a month, AMC asserts.

In such times of pandemic, ask yourself – what would Victor Strand do? Well, now we know.