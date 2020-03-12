“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
The 68-team men’s tournament was set to kicks off March 17 and March 18 with play-in games in Dayton, OH, the first of 13 cities hosting games this year. The tournament was being televised by CBS Sports and Turner as part of their current 14-year $10.8 billion rights deal. That’s been renewed though 2032 at more than $1 billion a year.