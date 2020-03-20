NBC News Says Staffer Has Died After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NBC News said on Friday that one of its employees, longtime audio technician Larry Edgeworth, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth, a sound technician for NBC News’s Rockefeller Plaza headquarters for the past 25 years, suffered from other health issues, his wife said, according to a memo sent by NBC News President Andrew Lack.

“I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family – Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday,” Lack wrote.

Lack added, “Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations. Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were.” Lack added that Stacy Brady, executive vice president and general manager of news field and production operations for NBCUniversal, “says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.'”

Related Story YouTube Joins Netflix In Limiting Stream Bitrates To European Users During Coronavirus Lockdowns

Edgeworth is survived by his wife Crystal and his two sons.

“We are doing everything we can to support his family during this difficult time,” Lack wrote.

All of the major broadcast networks have reported cases of coronavirus among their employees. CBS News foreign correspondent Seth Doane, reporting from his home in Rome, appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about his diagnosis. ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung, who works in the network’s Los Angeles bureau, talked about her diagnosis on Good Morning America. She said that she began getting symptoms after returning from a trip to cover the outbreak in Seattle.

Correspondents quickly tributes to Edgeworth after the memo went out.

“He called me ‘slim,’ and helped me put together my first resume tape,” wrote Garrett Haake, MSNBC correspondent. “He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19.”

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

Bill Karins of the NBC News climate and weather unit, wrote, “From Andy Lack Chairman of

@NBCNews @MSNBC News: ‘Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday’ Larry left 30 Rock a week ago today saying he didn’t feel well and then tested positive for #COVID19. He worked for us over 25 years. Rest In Peace Larry 🙏”