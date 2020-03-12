Los Angeles School District Closes Doors To Filming Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Los Angeles Unified School District, whose campuses across the city are popular venues for film and TV productions, has suspended the use of is facilities to filming due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. “All previously-issued permissions for filming and film parking are rescinded,” said FilmLA, the city’s film office. “Film vehicles, etc., are to be removed from campus.”

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City College District suspended scouting and filming activities through the end of March. “Other LACCD campuses currently remain accessible for filmmakers,” it said.

“To date FilmLA has direct knowledge of several film productions that were voluntarily canceled or rescheduled” because of concerns over the spread of the virus, the film office said in its latest update on the rapidly evolving situation. “In addition, the closure of LAUSD facilities to filming caused some planned filming activity to be canceled.”

“As of 3/12/20, filming activity continues to occur on area streets and stages, providing economic security for local families,” the film office said. “Film sets, like other workplaces, are scenes of responsible precaution, not panic. Some jurisdictions served by FilmLA have opted to limit or suspend filming. Requests to limit on-location filming are implemented by FilmLA on a jurisdiction-specific basis.”

On Wednesday, FilmLA said that it “is aware that some local film projects are adjusting their filming plans due to COVID-19-related concerns. Some community meetings with our team have also been canceled or rescheduled, at the organizers’ request.”

In the meantime, FilmLA said it continues to receive and process applications to film on-location around the city.