Amid Concert Cancellations, LA’s Musicians Union Halting Meetings And Services To Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Los Angeles’ musicians union, AFM Local 47, is halting a wide range of meetings and services to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In a message to their members, the local’s leaders said that “In an abundance of caution and for the well-being of our members and staff, AFM Local 47 is taking increased precautionary measures regarding the use of our facilities while the situation surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to evolve.”

And with concerts being cancelled all across the world, the union is telling its members that “if one of your engagements is cancelled or you are unable to work due to COVID-19 or any other illness, please check your contract to review the cancellation policy and to review any force majeure provisions that may apply.” Pearl Jam, Mariah Carey and numerous other acts have postponed shows, as have several major music festivals, including Coachella and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

“During this dynamic and rapidly changing situation, please be assured that your union leadership is closely monitoring public health advisories and will continue to provide updates as events evolve,” said president John Acosta, vice president Rick Baptist, and secretary-treasurer Gary Lasley in a joint statement. “Members are reminded to follow the safety practices and contract-review procedures as advised in our last email communication concerning COVID-19.”

As of March 17, use of the union’s rehearsal rooms and Studio 47 will be on hiatus through March 31 or until further notice by the local’s executive board. In the meantime, the union has set up hand-washing station in its Musicians’ Lounge while these facilities remain open.

The local’s “Planning for Retirement” financial seminar that had been scheduled for March 23 has been postponed until a future date to be determined, and the local’s next weekly Executive Board meeting on Tuesday, March 17 will be held via teleconference, with subsequent meetings to be determined. The New Member Orientation meeting scheduled for March 19 has also been postponed until April 16 or as determined by the Executive Board.