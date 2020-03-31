Coronavirus Lockdown: Jack Black, Richard E Grant & Courtney Cox Among Actors Lightening The Mood On Social Media

These are heavy days. The growing devastation wrought by coronavirus and the lengthy lockdowns have got us all looking for respite wherever we can find it.
In many cases, actors are leading from the front when it comes to charitable work. Some are also doing their bit to lighten the mood on social media.
Jack Black has joined TikTok during the lockdown. His inimitable ‘Quarantine Dance’ is a sight to behold.
Courtney Cox has delighted her nine million fans on Instagram this month with videos of her and her 15-year-old daughter Coco performing impressive duets. The latest video has clocked up 4.3 million views.
UK actor Richard E Grant has been treating fans to a quote a day from classic comedy Withnail & I.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been posting updates on his lockdown with mini-pony Whisky and donkey Lulu.
New Zealand actor Sam Neill has played music, read from his favourite books and updated on his cat.
Brit star Judi Dench had a playful message, posted by her daughter, the actress Finty Williams.
Steve Martin had to cut short a European comedy tour this month due to the pandemic but the U.S. actor and musician has posted popular tweets of his banjo playing and recommended playlists.
And, of course, there was Gal Gadot and friends’ much-discussed rendition of Imagine.
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
That video was in turn spoofed by singer John Mayer.
