Coronavirus Lockdown: Jack Black, Richard E Grant & Courtney Cox Among Actors Lightening The Mood On Social Media

These are heavy days. The growing devastation wrought by coronavirus and the lengthy lockdowns have got us all looking for respite wherever we can find it.

In many cases, actors are leading from the front when it comes to charitable work. Some are also doing their bit to lighten the mood on social media.

Jack Black has joined TikTok during the lockdown. His inimitable ‘Quarantine Dance’ is a sight to behold.

Courtney Cox has delighted her nine million fans on Instagram this month with videos of her and her 15-year-old daughter Coco performing impressive duets. The latest video has clocked up 4.3 million views.

UK actor Richard E Grant has been treating fans to a quote a day from classic comedy Withnail & I.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been posting updates on his lockdown with mini-pony Whisky and donkey Lulu.

Here’s your daily Lulu update – she’s not the best chess partner but she’s getting there. If you’ve been putting off something like learning chess with your family, use the time you’d normally be out and about. pic.twitter.com/S3QoBJtO7q — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 30, 2020

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has played music, read from his favourite books and updated on his cat.

THE DISDAIN OF CATS . Yes , I’m staying with a cat that treats me with utter contempt . Well , two can play at that game buster ! Hope you’re all staying safe, well , socially distanced but connected … and well regarded by pets . ( I’m actually really really super nice to Boo) pic.twitter.com/RLM79KS593 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 31, 2020

Brit star Judi Dench had a playful message, posted by her daughter, the actress Finty Williams.

Steve Martin had to cut short a European comedy tour this month due to the pandemic but the U.S. actor and musician has posted popular tweets of his banjo playing and recommended playlists.

And, of course, there was Gal Gadot and friends’ much-discussed rendition of Imagine.

That video was in turn spoofed by singer John Mayer.