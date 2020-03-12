Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers And Jimmy Kimmel Try To Squeeze Laughs Out Of A Grim Situation

Coronavirus is no laughing matter, but they pay late night commentators big bucks to find the humor in all sorts of unfunny situations. So the show went on tonight, as Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers tried to mine the comedy gold hidden in the worldwide pandemic.

Seth Meyers blamed President Donald Trump for a slow reaction to the coronavirus crisis, and made a few jokes on the Italian handling of its surging problems.

Things are starting to get real with the coronavirus crisis. Seth takes #ACloserLook. https://t.co/n2ns6Zzk1I — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 12, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel focused on the five stages of grief over the coronavirus, invoking toilet paper, Coachella, and Prince.

At the Daily Show, the coronavirus spread was described as “pretty cool,” and Trevor Noah admitted he was sucking up to the virus in hopes of being bypassed.

Watch out for coronavirus misinformation, and please, PLEASE stop buying up all the toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/FAAjL9afFX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 12, 2020

Finally, Stephen Colbert lamented good times past, when he was “drunk on eggnog,” in love with Baby Yoda, and looking forward to impeaching the President.