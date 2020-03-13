Joy Behar To Temporarily Step Away From ‘The View’ As Precaution Against Coronavirus

Joy Behar is temporarily stepping away from ABC’s The View as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus outbreak, she said on a pre-taped episode of the show airing today.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar said on Friday’s show, according to Variety. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Neither she nor the show’s staff has tested positive for the virus, according to Variety.

Behar’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin will continue to appear on the show.

McCain tweeted on Thursday evening, that she loves Behar and “I deeply respect her decision on this.”

I ♥️ Joy and deeply respect her decision on this. https://t.co/YjuQvf8R0M — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 13, 2020

The View is one of a number of talk shows that have canceled large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, NBC announced that it is suspending production of its late night shows, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, while CBS was doing the same with Late Show With Stephen Colbert, for at least the coming weeks.