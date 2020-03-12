L.A. Democratic Activists Plan Video Conference Fundraiser With Joe Biden As Campaigns Cancel Events Over Coronavirus Concerns

As presidential campaigns cancel rallies and other in-person events, a group of Los Angeles backers of Joe Biden are planning a video conference fundraiser with the former VP later this month, a twist on the typical gathering of donors in a cocktail party atmosphere.

Public affairs strategist Mathew Littman, political consultant Stephanie Daily Smith and producer Julie Hermelin are among those planning the event. Littman said that Biden has agreed to do the virtual gathering, although no specific date has been set. Tickets will be priced at $1,000 each, with a maximum of 50 people.

With the spread of the coronavirus and widespread cancelations of public events, there is concern that it also will limit candidate travel and fundraising activities, given that it usually means crowds of 100 or more interacting with the candidate. Biden’s event last week at the home of Sherry Lansing drew more than 300 attendees.

Still, there is a concern that it will slow fundraising activities in what otherwise would be crucial months to build a war chest.

“They have to get more money into the campaign, and we feel this is a very good way to do it, and if it works we will do more,” said Littman, a former speechwriter for Biden.

The organizers send out a regular newsletter, All Hands, that goes to L.A. activists and entertainment figures. In an edition sent out on Thursday, they wrote that “while Donald Trump has already raised hundreds of millions of dollars for reelection, Biden may be in a very dangerous spot, with significantly fewer funds in his coffers.”