Coronavirus: ITV Suspends Production Of Soaps ‘Coronation Street’ & ‘Emmerdale’

British soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale are the latest major productions to have succumbed to the Coronavirus.

ITV has suspended production of both shows from Monday March 23. The two shows, which film in Manchester, England, are the latest titles to have been affected by the global pandemic.

Both shows run relatively day-and-date with the UK on U.S. streamer BritBox.

This comes days after ITV changed its schedule to spread out the number of episodes that both shows air per week. BBC soaps including EastEnders, Holby City and Casualty ceased production last week.

“ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March,” an ITV spokeswoman said. “We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.”

“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months,” the spokeswoman added.