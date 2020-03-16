“Only Matter Of Days Before The Town Shuts Down,” Says Hollywood Teamsters’ Chief Steve Dayan

As Hollywood hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic, the secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399 said today that “it’s only a matter of days before the town shuts down.” Steve Dayan said the local’s offices in North Hollywood “will be closed to the public and most of us will be working remotely starting tomorrow.”

“More and more companies are closing their doors, and I think that’s the right response. I’d rather be safe than sorry,” he told Deadline. “My main concern right now is that people have health benefits, the best information for filing for unemployment, and the most pertinent information regarding this outbreak. It seems to me that the best course of action is self-quarantining and social distancing.”

The local’s more than 5,000 members work as studio drivers, mechanics, location managers, couriers, warehousemen, wranglers, animal handlers and casting directors.