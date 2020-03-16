Coronavirus Halts Dominican Republic Shoot On AGC’s Andrea Riseborough Thriller ‘Geechee’

AGC Studios has suspended the start of principal photography on its supernatural thriller Geechee due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film, which is to star Andrea Riseborough and is being directed by DuBois Ashong, was scheduled to begin shooting in the Dominican Republic this week. Today, AGC announced that the movie is on hold.

Birdman star Riseborough was set to star as Wren, a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic Coast. She quickly falls in love with the land and the people on the secluded island, but soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life.

The decision to suspend production comes as a slew of movies and TV shows are doing the same across the globe.

Movies and shows to suspend today include Sony’s Cinderella movie update, Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, Netflix’s The Witcher and BBC hit Peaky Blinders.