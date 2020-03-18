‘Frozen 2’s Rachel Matthews On Testing Positive For Coronavirus: “It’s A Waiting Game”

Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren in Disney’s blockbuster toon Frozen 2, has tested positive for coronavirus and shared her thoughts about it on social media.

“A lot of you have expressed being scared,” she wrote in an Instagram post responding to fan questions. “Please don’t be. It’s all going to be okay but it is important we act now and take this seriously.

See a screenshot of her IG post below.

Matthews, whose credits also include the Happy Death Day films and episodes of Batwoman and Looking for Alaska, said she came in contact with someone who is “a confirmed case” and chose to get tested. But that wasn’t as easy as she’d expected. Tests are “INSANELY hard to come by,” she wrote.

The actress has self-quarantined for a week and detailed what and how she is doing since being diagnosed.

“There isn’t much to do other than rest, drink lots of water, take vitamins,” she wrote. “More than anything, it’s a waiting game.”

