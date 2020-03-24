Fox News To Hold “Virtual” Town Hall With Donald Trump, WH Coronavirus Team

President Donald Trump and members of his coronavirus task force will headline a two-hour “virtual” Fox News town hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be co-anchored by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer, with contributions from Dr. Nicole Saphier, Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Faulker anchors Outnumbered Overtime and Hemmer anchors Bill Hemmer Reports.

Fox News said that the event’s first half hour, starting at noon ET, will feature the anchors interviewing members of the coronavirus task force. Then Trump will join the forum to answer questions submitted by Fox News viewers.

Trump has been a daily presence during coronavirus press briefings, and another on is likely for Tuesday. Meanwhile, Trump’s likely rival in the fall campaign, Joe Biden, started regular appearances on Monday, with a speech on the coronavirus crisis that he gave from a makeshift studio at his home in Wilmington, DE. His campaign is planning another appearance on Tuesday.

Trump has appeared on Fox News or Fox Business 75 times since taking office but has not done a sit-down on CNN or MSNBC since then, according to The Hill.

Other networks have been holding town halls and other call-in events about the coronavirus crisis. NBC News/MSNBC and CNN aired coronavirus specials on Thursday evening. C-SPAN on Monday night aired an evening edition of Washington Journal spotlighting Covid-19 and hospitals.