Fox Business Parts Ways With Trish Regan; She Had Made Controversial Coronavirus “Impeachment Scam” Comments

Fox Business is parting ways with one of its primetime hosts, Trish Regan, after putting her show on hiatus as the coronavirus crisis escalated.

“Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan. We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” the network said. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

Two weeks ago, the network put her show, Trish Regan Primetime, and another, Kennedy, on hiatus in what they said was due to the demands of evolving coronavirus coverage. Fox News and Fox Business had put in place restrictions on in-studio and in-office staff in New York.

But Regan also drew attention for controversial comments she made about coronavirus earlier in the week, on March 9. At the start of her nightly show, she accused Democrats and the “liberal media” of targeting President Donald Trump and overhyping the pandemic compared with previous outbreaks. The segment, titled “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam,” triggered a pushback on Twitter as downplaying the epidemic.

She said, “The media’s reaction, with the global town halls, and the media treating this like it is some kind of missing-plane story, what is that? Did they do this during ebola? No. We didn’t see this kind of insanity during SARS. And SARS and Ebola, those viruses were far more deadly. So why the melodrama on such an agitated scale? Why are the markets reacting? I’ll give you two words: Donald Trump.”

In a statement, Regan said, “I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”