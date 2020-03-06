Coronavirus: Facebook Closes London Offices After Employee Diagnosed

is closing its three London offices after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The social media giant has told its 3,000 employees to work from home until Monday.

Facebook told Sky News, “An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices 24-26 February 2020. We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”

Amazon, Google and Facebook in Seattle have asked employees to work from home following a Facebook worker in the city being diagnosed with the virus.

The UK now has 163 cases of coronavirus with one confirmed death. There have been forty-seven new cases in the last 24 hours, according to officials.