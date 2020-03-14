Coronavirus Empties WCBS-TV New York Newsroom For 11 PM Newscast, With Anchors Maurice DuBois And Kristine Johnson Absent

The coronavirus scare directly hit the Friday night newscast for WCBS-TV in New York. Instead of the newcast opening with regular anchors Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson, there was Pat Harvey, who sat in tonight, anchoring the local New York newscast from Los Angeles. This is the second night, as crews continued to disinfect the CBS Broadcast Center in New York because of three reported cases of coronavirus. She didn’t say who, but added that “both Maurice and Kristine are doing fine.”

The telecast was dominated by the impact of coronavirus in New York City, the question of whether public schools should close, and the scarcity of food on supermarket shelves. But rarely does a story hit home the way it has for WCBS-TV.

Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations, and President and General Manager, WCBS-TV and WLNY-TV said both the Los Angeles and San Francisco affiliates have been helping with the anchoring while their Gotham colleagues deal with the scare:

“We have been planning for the possibility of making operational adjustments if we needed to be out of the Broadcast Center for any reason,” he said in a statement. “Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees. Thankfully, we have people and technical resources across our station group that are keeping CBS 2 on the air and serving our viewers at a time when we know they are counting on us for the latest news. I can’t begin to express how proud I am of our employees. They truly are the best in the business. We’re working hard, staying safe and looking forward to returning to the Broadcast Center once the cleaning has been finished.”