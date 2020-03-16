Elton John Delays Farewell Shows & Foo Fighters Put Brakes On ‘Van Tour’ Amid Outbreak

Elton John and Foo Fighters are among the latest major acts to postpone concerts amid the coronavirus.

As Sir Elton rocks through his three-year, 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, he has put off shows from March 26-May 2, stretching from Indianapolis to Detroit and including arena shows in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The 72-year-old superstar said in a statement: “This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].”

For now, his scheduled shows from May 22-July 8 remain unaffected.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl said Foo Fighters have rescheduled concerts on its Van Tour 2020 that were set for April. So far, the displaced dates include Phoenix (moved from April 12 to December 5), Albuquerque (April 14 to December 3) and Oklahoma City (April 16 to December 1). Planned April shows in Wichita, KS, and Knoxville, TN, don’t have new dates yet, and neither do delayed shows set for May in Green Bay, WI, Grand Rapids, MI, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Hamilton, ON.

The band is celebrating its 25th year of touring and ready to support its latest album, which frontman Grohl says is finished.

“The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go,” the former Nirvana drummer said online. “The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do Promise.”

Other big-name acts to delays shows amid the outbreak include the Who, Rage Against the Machine and Santana.