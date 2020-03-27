ESPN Analyst Doris Burke Recovering After Coronavirus Diagnosis

ESPN’s NBA analyst Doris Burke is on the rebound after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a new podcast interview, she talked about her symptoms, the testing process, her recovery and the importance of stopping the disease’s spread.

In today’s episode of The Woj Pod with her ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski, Burke said she is symptom-free as being tested on St. Patrick’s Day and learning of the results Wednesday — eight days later. She first had felt symptomatic on March 11, the same day the NBA shut down its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

She said of the agonizing wait: “I started to believe — even though my symptoms did not seem to line up with the typical symptoms — I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I encounter, that I did in fact have exposure to the virus.”

Burke — a college basketball star who has been covering the sport for ESPN since 1991 — told Wojnarowski that her fatigue was so extreme that, from March 14-17, she couldn’t be out of bed for more than five minutes at a time.

But that was then.

“I’m so incredibly thankful to be feeling well,” Burke said on the podcast, adding that she continues to practice social distancing and takes other recommended safety measures during the outbreak.

