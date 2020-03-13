Donald Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis, easing the ability to extend federal aid to states and cities hit hard by the pandemic.

In a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said “I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words.” He said his declaration will open up to $50 billion for emergency relief, and is necessary as the crisis enters a “new phase.” He also said that he is asking every hospital to enact its emergency preparedness plan, and was taking steps to waive rules in healthcare facilities to streamline access and operations.

Trump also announced some economic relief measures, including waiving interest on all student loans held by federal agencies for the time being. He also has ordered the Department of Energy to buy up supply for the strategic oil reserve.

Standing with members of his administration as well as business leaders, Trump also said that Google is launching a website to help people determine if they should get tested. If they are finding that they need testing, they will then go to drive-through testing locations. The tests will be sent to a lab, and they will then be able to view them on the Google website.

Trump emphasized that not everyone needed to get tested. “We don’t want everybody taking this test,” he said. “It’s totally unnecessary.”

Trump’s Oval Office speech on Wednesday, meant in part to calm markets, instead left many questions left unanswered. The administration also has faced criticism for failing to prepare for the needs for coronavirus testing as the outbreak unfolded around the world.

Trump predicted that “this will pass through and we will be even stronger for it. We have learned a lot. A tremendous amount has been learned.”

Joining Trump were the CEOs of some major U.S. companies, including Doug McMillon, the CEO of Wal Mart, who talked of making parking lots available for testing locations.

Trump shook some their hands as they each made remarks — despite advisories from federal health officials to avoid such contact. There also are questions about Trump’s own exposure to the coronavirus, after the press secretary to Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the virus days after meeting with Trump and Pence at Mar-A-Lago.

Earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House would vote on Friday on a relief package, including a provision to make coronavirus testing free for all Americans. It was unclear whether Republicans would support the legislation. Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said that the speaker had spoken nine times on Friday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, leading negotiations for the White House.

“The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing,” Pelosi said.