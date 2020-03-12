Brazilian Official Who Met Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The White House says that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had “almost no interactions” with Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus just days after meeting them.

The official, Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary to Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, met with Trump and Pence in Florida and posted an image of himself with them at Mar-a-Lago. CNN reported that Wajngarten tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that they are aware of the reports and that “confirmatory testing is pending.”

“Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps,” she said in a statement. “Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.”

She said that the White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service have “been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy.”

She added that Centers for Disease Control guidelines say that “there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update everyone as we get more information,” she said.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that he was “not concerned” about potential exposure.

“We did nothing very unusual,” Trump said of his meeting with Bolsonaro. “We sat next to each other for a period of time. Had a great conversation. He’s doing a terrific job in Brazil. And we’ll find out what happens.”