Coronavirus: Doha Film Institute Cancels Mentoring Event Qumra

The Doha Film Institute has cancelled the 2020 edition of Qumra due to fears over the spread of coronavirus. Claire Denis and James Gray had been set to attend the event, which invites international directors to speak to Arab filmmakers and was due to run March 20-25.

In a statement today, organizers said, “Due to the current global alert regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the decision comes as part of the Institute’s contribution to manage and reduce the risk of further spread of the virus.”

“This was a very difficult decision, and although Qumra is an important event for our community and industry delegates, their safety and wellbeing remains our first priority. In order to reduce the risks to our guests in light of increasing global concerns over COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures to proactively manage potential risks,” it added.

Also taking place in the region this month is the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which is due to run March 12-21. Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the virus in the past 24 hours and has imposed travel restrictions to the country. Deadline has contacted fest heads to seek clarity on if that event will be postponed.