Coronavirus: Disney TV Studios Shuts Down Production On ‘Genius: Aretha’, Postpones Filming On All Pilots

Disney Television Studios on Friday morning announced that it will be suspending production on limited series Genius: Aretha for at least three weeks. Additionally, the studio, comprised of 20th Century Fox, ABC Studios and Genius producer Fox 21, is postponing start of production on all of its in-cycle pilots as well as the straight-to-series The Big Sky. That includes co-productions with other studios, like The Brides (with WBTV) and Rebel (with Sony TV).

The news follows the announcement Thursday night that the ABC Studios-produced medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is shutting down. It also will stay dark for at least three weeks. There are several Disney TV Studios current series that remain in production while evaluating the situation, I hear there likely will be more shutdowns coming.

DTS’ move comes on the heels of similar measures by NBCUniversal and CBS TV Studios/Paramount TV Studios/Showtime unveiled Thursday night. NBCU’s TV production divisions suspended production on the majority of scripted, unscripted and first-run series; Universal TV also delayed production on all pilots. CBS TV Studios shut down most of its current series in production and pushed all of its drama pilots.

Here is a full list of the delayed DTS pilots:

Adopted

The Big Leap

The Big Sky

The Brides

Harlem’s Kitchen

Home Economics

Kids Matter Now

My Village

Ordinary Joe

Prospect

Rebel

Thirtysomething(Else)

Untitled Kapnek/Holland

Valley Trash

Work Wife

Wreckage