Coronavirus: Disney TV Studios Shuts Down Production On ‘Genius: Aretha’, Postpones Filming On All Pilots

Disney Television Studios on Friday morning announced that it will be suspending production on limited series Genius: Aretha for at least three weeks. Additionally, the studio, comprised of 20th Century Fox, ABC Studios and Genius producer Fox 21, is postponing start of production on all of its in-cycle pilots as well as the straight-to-series The Big Sky. That includes co-productions with other studios, like The Brides (with WBTV) and Rebel (with Sony TV).
The news follows the announcement Thursday night that the ABC Studios-produced medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is shutting down. It also will stay dark for at least three weeks. There are several Disney TV Studios current series that remain in production while evaluating the situation, I hear there likely will be more shutdowns coming.
DTS’ move comes on the heels of similar measures by NBCUniversal and CBS TV Studios/Paramount TV Studios/Showtime unveiled Thursday night. NBCU’s TV production divisions suspended production on the majority of scripted, unscripted and first-run series; Universal TV also delayed production on all pilots. CBS TV Studios shut down most of its current series in production and pushed all of its drama pilots.
Here is a full list of the delayed DTS pilots:
Adopted
The Big Leap
The Big Sky
The Brides
Harlem’s Kitchen
Home Economics
Kids Matter Now
My Village
Ordinary Joe
Prospect
Rebel
Thirtysomething(Else)
Untitled Kapnek/Holland
Valley Trash
Work Wife
Wreckage
