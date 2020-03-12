Coronavirus: Disney Pulls Up Red Carpet For ‘Mulan’ European Premiere

Disney has cancelled the red carpet element of its European premiere for Mulan, the studio has confirmed to us.

The studio said it was cancelling the London red carpet “in an abundance of caution” over the spread of coronavirus.

The screening of the film will still go ahead as a “contained inside screening event”. Stars Liu Yifei, Yoson An and Donnie Yen and director Niki Caro were set to tread the carpet in London’s Leicester Square tonight.

“In an abundance of caution we are downscaling this evening’s premiere of Mulan and will no longer have a media line or red carpet, we will however continue to host the premiere screening as a contained inside screening event,” the studio said in a statement.

The film, which is a live action remake of the 1998 animation, is set to hit cinemas on March 27, however quite how many cinemas it will reach internationally remains to be seen given the swathes of cinemas being shut due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Movies to have moved off their slots so far include Bond pic No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit.