With An Elbow Bump, Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Start “Unusual” Debate Dominated By The Politics Of A Pandemic

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders launched their first solo debate on Sunday by giving each other an elbow bump and then, standing behind lecterns at the minimum social distance of six feet apart, outlined what they would do if they were in charge of the coronavirus crisis.

“The first thing we have got to do is shut this president up right now,” Sanders said. “It is unacceptable for [Trump] to be blabbering with unfactual information that is confusing the general public.”

But he said that the current crisis exposed the weakness of the current healthcare system, showing the need for a Medicare for All plan.

“We are the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people. We’re spending so much money and yet we are not even prepared for this pandemic,” Sanders said.

Biden, though, argued that the national emergency would guarantee that Americans would get the medical treatment they need.

“This is a crisis. This is like we are being attacked from abroad,” Biden said. “This is something that is of great consequence. It is like a war, and in a war you do whatever is needed to be done to take care of your people.”

That the debate was happening at all was a bit unusual, given how quickly the crisis has changed American life and flatlined the economy. In asking his first question, CNN’s Jake Tapper said that the event was “unusual,” and said in asking the first question, “We are in a reality that might have been unimaginable a week ago.”

The politics of the pandemic dominated the first 40 minutes of the debate, well beyond how the candidates would address urgent medical and health needs, but on why their own economic plans were well suited to address a likely recession.

“We have never lived through anything like this before,” said CNN’s Chris Cuomo, referring not just to the global pandemic but that it is unfolding in the midst of a presidential campaign.

Even before the coronavirus crisis escalated, the debate was going to be far different than any other this cycle. Instead of seven candidates on the stage, as was the case in the last debate, there is just Biden and Sanders. But as public events were canceled, the Democratic National Committee nixed the audience, and then switched the venue from a theater in Phoenix to CNN’s studios in Washington, D.C.