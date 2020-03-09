News Outlets Ask Staffers Who Covered CPAC To Self-Quarantine As Coronavirus Precaution

After the Conservative Political Action Conference announced that one attendee tested positive for the coronavirus, such political figures as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said that they would self quarantine.

Several media outlets who sent reporters to cover the event, held late last month, also say that their employees also will take similar precautions.

“Out of an abundance of caution, they have been asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the duration of the incubation period,” Politico said in a note to employees. “Self-quarantine of well individuals who may have been exposed is simply a precautionary measure that helps mitigate spread of the virus and is a step that we will continue moving forward.”

The Washington Post also announced similar measures, with employees who attended CPAC as well as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference, held last week. That organization said that two attendees from New York tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked Post employees who attended those conferences to self-quarantine for seven days (since the first seven days of possible incubation have passed),” the Post’s human resources department said in a note to employees.

The Washingtonian also reported that employees of The Daily Beast and Mother Jones were being asked to self quarantine if they covered the conference.

CPAC said that the attendee who tested positive for the virus was exposed previous to the conference. The group also said that the Maryland Department of Health has screened thousands of employees from the Gaylord Resort and Residence Inn at National Harbor, where the conference is held, and that “not a single person has reported any unusual illness.”