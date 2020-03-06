CNBC’s Rick Santelli Apologizes For Suggesting “Maybe We’d Be Better Off” If Everyone Got Coronavirus

CNBC’s Rick Santelli apologized on Friday for suggesting that “maybe we’d be better off” if everyone were infected with the coronavirus because it would shorten the impact on the economy.

“It was just a stupid thing to say. It is not appropriate in this instance, and we are resilient, both in the United States and in the globe, and that resilience will get us through. The idea of something so absurd, I just apologize, and I apologize to everyone on this segment and all my peers at CNBC. We will get through this. We are resilient. But even if one life is affected, I do apologize for my insensitivity.”

On Thursday, Santelli said on The Exchange that “maybe we’d just be better off if we gave it to everybody and then in a month it would be over, because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture. But the difference is we are wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.”

The comment quickly drew attention, as many on social media pointed out that even with conservative estimates of the death rate from the virus, more than 30 million people would die from the outbreak.