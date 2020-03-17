Coronavirus: Cineworld Closes All UK & Ireland Cinemas

In light of the coronavirus crisis, Cineworld and Picturehouse are closing all their cinemas across the UK starting from tomorrow and Ireland starting from today. The venues will be closed “until further notice”.

Cineworld Group CEO, Mooky Greidinger said, “At Cineworld and Picturehouse, we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice. We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

Regal owner Cineworld is the second-largest cinema chain in the world and has 102 cinemas and more than 1,030 screens in the UK.

The move follows Odeon’s confirmation this morning that it is also shutting down its UK venues. It seems only a matter of time before other leading chains such as Vue and Showcase follow suit. The BFI Southbank has also closed today.

Yesterday, UK PM Boris Johnson called on the UK public to avoid entertainment venues and increase social distancing in light of the spread of coronavirus.

The UK box office was significantly down year-on-year last weekend and looks to be heading for a sustained period of inactivity.